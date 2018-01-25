Aubrey Trail in court, challenges judge to "See if I did it"

The flu epidemic continues to impact Nebraska as the first pediatric flu related death has happened in Nebraska.More >>
A Lincoln man said he found a rat's nest in his bed while staying at a hotel.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com We have new developments in the Sydney Loofe case. Aubrey Trail, an FBI person of interest in the case, spoke to the Omaha World Herald in a phone interview. "I am accountable for Sydney Loofe's death, I am responsible." He went on to say "The girl (referring to Bailey Boswell) had nothing to do with it," according to the newspaper interview with Trail. Trail was taken ...More >>
A small plane landed on a baseball field near 138th and Millard Wednesday, January 24th.More >>
The incident happened Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. near U Street and 15th Street.More >>
Five people have used fake $100 bills at least four times at Target stores and Gateway Mall.More >>
Trail appeared via video monitor, and was charged with 13 counts of transporting stolen goods across state lines.More >>
The accident occurred on S. 40th Street between Old Cheney Road and Pine Lake Road.More >>
A Nebraska lawmaker is looking to eliminate the state's tax on illegal drugs. Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete argues that it violate constitutional rights and that virtually no one pays it. She says it's a way to "Pile on" to criminal defendants who have already been caught with illegal drugs. Her proposal before the legislature revenue committee would repeal a law that requires anyone with illegal drugs to buy a drug stamp.More >>
