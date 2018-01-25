Stars hockey helping local firefighters union

The Lincoln Stars face a big rival this Saturday. But the event is also for a good cause.

Every fall, the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association donates brand new winter coats to elementary school kids who need them as part of Operation Warm.

This Saturday, the Lincoln Stars are helping fund that operation when they face the Omaha Lancers.

Five dollars of every ticket sold goes to operation warm.

Union Vice President Adam Schrunk said they're happy to work with the Stars.



"I'm a huge fan of the stars," Schrunk said. "Being with an organization like that that draws several thousand fans a few times a week, you know, is a big deal for us. And to have them partner with us is really nice."



Operation Warm also puts Americans to work. They buy the coats from Southeast Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries, who mostly employs Americans with disabilities to teach them job skills.



"This day and age, we see how many things get outsourced and the things people buy and the things they have," Schrunk said. "And the more people we can keep in work...it's cyclical, it all comes back. So we put people to work, they're able to put more coats on kids and it just keeps going around."



This is a Saturday night face off that helps others.



"For anybody that's never been to a hockey game, it'd be a great opportunity to check one out while also making a donation to a great cause," Schrunk said. "We outfit a lot of kids with coats that live right in your communities."



In 2017, Operation Warm donated 1,000 winter coats to students at Everett and Huntington elementary schools. The union said they want to raise enough money to buy even more for 2018.

For tickets to the game, visit: http://www.lincolnstars.com/

Operation Warm is also taking donations year round. You can donate at: https://give.operationwarm.org/campaign/lincoln-firefighters-for-operation-warm-2017/c131849