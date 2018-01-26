Woman who hit and killed pedestrian looking at one-year in jail

We have an update involving a fatal car crash in Holdrege, NE, from last year.

24-year-old Cattarina Stock of Stamford has been found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

She hit and killed an 86-year-old pedestrian, while she was driving and texting.

Stock pleaded no contest in Phelps County Court.

She will be sentenced on March 28th.

She faces up to a year behind bars.