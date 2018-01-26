University of Nebraska concerned about proposed budget cuts

The Nebraska Board of Regents is concerned about proposed budget cuts.



Board members are looking at how the cuts will impact the university going forward.

Gov. Ricketts budget proposal would cut more than $11-million this year and $23-million next year.

School President, Hank Bounds says the cut will affect academic programming and may lead to a tuition raise.

Bounds says the university takes up roughly 13 percent of the overall state budget, but shoulders 34 percent of the proposed cuts.

The Board of Regents will meet with the legislative committee in February.