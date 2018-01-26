Property Tax Bill Divides Farmers and Business Groups - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Property Tax Bill Divides Farmers and Business Groups

A new attempt to reduce Nebraska property tax bills has opened a familiar divide between farmers and business groups.

Senator Steve Erdman presented a bill that would give tax relief, arguing that it benefits urban and rural taxpayers. Senator Erdman and farm groups say they'll try to put the issue on the November General Election ballot, if lawmakers don't act.

