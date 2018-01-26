Michigan State AD retires amid Nassar scandal

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

CNN - Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis retired Friday in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, according to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Lou Ann Simon resigned as MSU president for the same reason Wednesday, per ESPN.com.

Nassar, who served as a physician at Michigan State as well as for USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to 45 to 175 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.