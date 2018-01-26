Sen. Deb Fischer Talks Immigration

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer was spending some time today touring the Omaha Steel Casting Company, and talking about the importance of manufacturing jobs. But Channel 8 News got the chance to catch up with Sen. Fischer, and talk to her about the future of immigration here in the United States.

Today President Donald Trump talked about a merit based immigration plan working here in the United States, which means you could work to earn your way into becoming a United States citizen



"You have to look at an immigration system that helps the citizens of the country," says Sen. Fischer "you know Canada years ago went to a merit based system so that they could find workers that would help grow their economy, Australia has done the same thing, the United States right now doesn't have that type of system so that obviously something to be looked at."

Sen. Fischer also talked about what she is expecting to see when she gets back to Washington D.C. on Monday, because she does not want to see another government shutdown, and she says any new talks will include the border wall.



"I think that will be a part of any discussion we have on immigration the president made a promise to Americans that we would have border security that we would build the wall."

The senator also talked about what American could be seeing with the DACA program in the near future. "With DACA there is a number of groups that are working on it, a lot of senators talking I understand the president put out a plan yesterday I haven't had time to look at that in any detail since I'm traveling the state but we're looking for ways we can make sure that this country is going to be safe."

When Sen. Fischer returns to Washington on Monday, she expects to spend a lot of time on talking about immigration with other U.S. Senators.