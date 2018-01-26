New technology helps city of Lincoln fix potholes

Pothole requests are closely monitored by city officials.

Workers say the addition of new technology has aided their efforts to eliminate pesky potholes.

On beautiful days such as today, all hands were on deck as workers were out filling new potholes created from the recent snowstorm.



"Pothole season is typically when you see a lot more frost and freeze action happening. Basically what happens is there is moisture infiltrating the road's surface and at night when the temperature drops it freezes and it creates that expansion of ice and it has a pothole eruption," said Ben Glantz, who works at for the city at the Southeast District Maintenance Facility.

The winter season brings turbulent weather that often impacts the well being of our roads.

The city has had 63 pothole requests in the last two days, the hope is they are all filled by the end of today.

"Everyone's always frustrated with pot holes and pot hole reports and it's challenging for us but with this new more modern equipment it's a lot more efficient a lot safer and we can get a lot more done," said Glantz.

The new technology? The Lee-boy, also known as the pot hole patcher. Lincoln owns four. They help increase efficiency with the potential of up to 100 holes can be filled every day.

This is the third season the city has owned these patchers, workers say that requests have gone way down.

One of the reasons for that is due to an increased investment in preventative measures.

"The pothole palooza time of year which we are in right now, we actually start gearing up for it in the fall. So come October or November we are in full force of doing our preventative maintenance," said Glantz.

Last month, 356 holes were filled, and most of them done before being reported by the public.

In order to meet the demand, you may see the pothole patchers out on the roads this weekend too.



The best way to fill out a pot hole report is to the action center through the city of Lincoln's website or to call the pothole hotline at 402–441–7646.