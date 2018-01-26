Local grocery store seeks to change ordinance

Open Harvest Co–op Grocery said it wants to sell alcohol to stay competitive.



"Having a full and complete revenue stream is important," said Open Harvest board member Brande Payne. "And without being able to sell alcohol in the store, we're missing a part of that revenue stream."



To do that, they're requesting the city council change an ordinance.

Currently, establishments located within 100 feet of a residence in certain zoning districts are prohibited from selling packaged liquor. Open harvest wants to change that so grocery stores are an exception.



"Someone stops in to buy their six pack of Zipline and also buys milk, bread and eggs," Payne said. "Right now, they're doing that somewhere else. We're just not that one–stop convenient shopping experience that we need to be."



Some neighborhood organizations oppose the idea.



"Any change to the ordinance could impact over 600 different properties in our older neighborhoods in Lincoln," said NeighborWorks Lincoln Operating Director Marti Lee.



Lee said they don't want to prevent Open Harvest from selling liquor--or even that they're concerned about the area they're in. But she said they're worried about the risk that grocery stores in other areas of town selling alcohol brings.

She said, unlike in newer parts of Lincoln, there's not much space between commercial and residential areas in older neighborhoods. And if you live right next to a commercial strip and it starts selling packaged liquor...



"I'm now probably got 24-hour operations, I got people loitering, I've got all the trash that goes along with it," Lee said. "That's what can happen. That's our concern."



Lee said Open Harvest can go about it without changing the ordinance, like re–zoning or adding a different entrance that's farther away from the residences.

But Open Harvest said they don't meet the requirements for re–zoning approval.



The city council is scheduled to hear the proposal in February.