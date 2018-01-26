Prep Basketball Scores 1-26

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City 76, Burwell 58
Axtell 70, Eustis-Farnam 24
Bayard 64, South Platte 23
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Burke 52
Blue Hill 54, Shelton 48
Centennial 64, Thayer Central 21
Centura 62, Ravenna 53
Columbus 53, Hastings 47
Edgemont, S.D. 56, Hay Springs 47
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, South Sioux City 35
Fillmore Central 59, Gibbon 50
Fullerton 71, Spalding Academy 44
Garden County 51, Creek Valley 30
Gordon/Rushville 63, Mitchell 49
Hartington Cedar Catholic 84, Wagner, S.D. 37
Heartland Lutheran 44, Red Cloud 20
Johnson-Brock 64, Pawnee City 40
Lewiston 44, Sterling 42
Lincoln East 64, Papillion-LaVista 49
Millard North 72, Bellevue East 69
Millard South 58, Lincoln North Star 45
Norfolk 75, Fremont 49
Omaha Bryan 55, Lincoln Southwest 50
Omaha Central 86, Omaha Benson 67
Omaha Creighton Prep 90, Omaha Northwest 42
Omaha Roncalli 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 49
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Glenwood, Iowa 58
Ord 58, Wood River 45
Overton 38, Elm Creek 37
Sidney 50, Chadron 43
Sutherland 50, Kimball 42
Wilcox-Hildreth 57, Franklin 20
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Omaha Concordia 46
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Lincoln Christian 38
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Aurora 61, Adams Central 41
York 59, Crete 43
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, East Butler 36
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Bennington 64, Norris 62
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
Mullen 52, Twin Loup 32
^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
Douglas County West 66, Raymond Central 55
^Semifinal=
Platteview 80, Syracuse 43
Wahoo 87, Arlington 45
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Final=
^East=
Cambridge 45, Arapahoe 42
^Consolation=
^East=
Bertrand 66, Southwest 56
Medicine Valley 61, Alma 49
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Broken Bow 63, Ainsworth 40
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Axtell 64, Eustis-Farnam 18
Battle Creek 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25
Bayard 50, South Platte 32
Bellevue West 55, Omaha Burke 50
Blue Hill 67, Shelton 14
Burwell 30, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Centennial 54, Thayer Central 42
Creek Valley 49, Garden County 22
Fillmore Central 62, Gibbon 45
Franklin 44, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
Freeman 39, Diller-Odell 27
Fremont 44, Norfolk 39
Fullerton 52, Spalding Academy 31
Gering 40, Alliance 35
Hastings 45, Columbus 40
Johnson-Brock 33, Pawnee City 23
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Silver Lake 20
Leyton 51, Minatare 42
Lincoln East 58, Papillion-LaVista 51
Lincoln High 44, Kearney 38
Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 43
Lincoln Southeast 55, North Platte 46
Louisville 48, Mead 24
Millard North 60, Bellevue East 28
Millard South 68, Lincoln North Star 25
Mitchell 70, Gordon/Rushville 31
Morrill 48, Crawford 27
Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Mercy 47
Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Roncalli 48
Omaha Marian 48, Omaha Northwest 45
Ord 63, Wood River 57
Overton 43, Elm Creek 42
Ravenna 49, Centura 27
Red Cloud 42, Heartland Lutheran 20
Sidney 41, Chadron 20
Sterling 58, Lewiston 37
Sutherland 37, Kimball 23
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Seward 48, Crete 40
York 52, Aurora 36
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Meridian 68, Giltner 46
^Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, Exeter/Milligan 40
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Semifinal=
Omaha Nation 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tekamah-Herman 23
Clarkson/Leigh 38, Oakland-Craig 32
Howells/Dodge 63, Wisner-Pilger 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
Twin River 42, Pender 27
West Point-Beemer 59, Madison 19
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Elkhorn 36, Waverly 21
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
Creighton 43, Winside 33
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
Ansley-Litchfield 43, Hyannis 35
South Loup 44, Mullen 38
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Minden 49, Gothenburg 33
