Prep Basketball Scores 1-26

^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City 76, Burwell 58

Axtell 70, Eustis-Farnam 24

Bayard 64, South Platte 23

Bellevue West 74, Omaha Burke 52

Blue Hill 54, Shelton 48

Centennial 64, Thayer Central 21

Centura 62, Ravenna 53

Columbus 53, Hastings 47

Edgemont, S.D. 56, Hay Springs 47

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, South Sioux City 35

Fillmore Central 59, Gibbon 50

Fullerton 71, Spalding Academy 44

Garden County 51, Creek Valley 30

Gordon/Rushville 63, Mitchell 49

Hartington Cedar Catholic 84, Wagner, S.D. 37

Heartland Lutheran 44, Red Cloud 20

Johnson-Brock 64, Pawnee City 40

Lewiston 44, Sterling 42

Lincoln East 64, Papillion-LaVista 49

Millard North 72, Bellevue East 69

Millard South 58, Lincoln North Star 45

Norfolk 75, Fremont 49

Omaha Bryan 55, Lincoln Southwest 50

Omaha Central 86, Omaha Benson 67

Omaha Creighton Prep 90, Omaha Northwest 42

Omaha Roncalli 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 49

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Glenwood, Iowa 58

Ord 58, Wood River 45

Overton 38, Elm Creek 37

Sidney 50, Chadron 43

Sutherland 50, Kimball 42

Wilcox-Hildreth 57, Franklin 20

^Centennial Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Omaha Concordia 46

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Lincoln Christian 38

^Central Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Aurora 61, Adams Central 41

York 59, Crete 43

^Crossroads Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, East Butler 36

^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Bennington 64, Norris 62

^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=

^Semifinal=

Mullen 52, Twin Loup 32

^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

^Consolation=

Douglas County West 66, Raymond Central 55

^Semifinal=

Platteview 80, Syracuse 43

Wahoo 87, Arlington 45

^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

^Final=

^East=

Cambridge 45, Arapahoe 42

^Consolation=

^East=

Bertrand 66, Southwest 56

Medicine Valley 61, Alma 49

^Southwest Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Broken Bow 63, Ainsworth 40

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Axtell 64, Eustis-Farnam 18

Battle Creek 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25

Bayard 50, South Platte 32

Bellevue West 55, Omaha Burke 50

Blue Hill 67, Shelton 14

Burwell 30, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Centennial 54, Thayer Central 42

Creek Valley 49, Garden County 22

Fillmore Central 62, Gibbon 45

Franklin 44, Wilcox-Hildreth 25

Freeman 39, Diller-Odell 27

Fremont 44, Norfolk 39

Fullerton 52, Spalding Academy 31

Gering 40, Alliance 35

Hastings 45, Columbus 40

Johnson-Brock 33, Pawnee City 23

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Silver Lake 20

Leyton 51, Minatare 42

Lincoln East 58, Papillion-LaVista 51

Lincoln High 44, Kearney 38

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 43

Lincoln Southeast 55, North Platte 46

Louisville 48, Mead 24

Millard North 60, Bellevue East 28

Millard South 68, Lincoln North Star 25

Mitchell 70, Gordon/Rushville 31

Morrill 48, Crawford 27

Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Mercy 47

Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Roncalli 48

Omaha Marian 48, Omaha Northwest 45

Ord 63, Wood River 57

Overton 43, Elm Creek 42

Ravenna 49, Centura 27

Red Cloud 42, Heartland Lutheran 20

Sidney 41, Chadron 20

Sterling 58, Lewiston 37

Sutherland 37, Kimball 23

^Central Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Seward 48, Crete 40

York 52, Aurora 36

^Crossroads Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Meridian 68, Giltner 46

^Championship=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, Exeter/Milligan 40

^Dakota Oyate Challenge=

^Semifinal=

Omaha Nation 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43

^East Husker Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tekamah-Herman 23

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Oakland-Craig 32

Howells/Dodge 63, Wisner-Pilger 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34

Twin River 42, Pender 27

West Point-Beemer 59, Madison 19

^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Elkhorn 36, Waverly 21

^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

^Play-In=

Creighton 43, Winside 33

^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=

^Semifinal=

Ansley-Litchfield 43, Hyannis 35

South Loup 44, Mullen 38

^Southwest Conference Tournament=

^Semifinal=

Minden 49, Gothenburg 33