Prep Basketball Scores 1-26

Prep Basketball Scores 1-26

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Arcadia-Loup City 76, Burwell 58
       Axtell 70, Eustis-Farnam 24
       Bayard 64, South Platte 23
       Bellevue West 74, Omaha Burke 52
       Blue Hill 54, Shelton 48
       Centennial 64, Thayer Central 21
       Centura 62, Ravenna 53
       Columbus 53, Hastings 47
       Edgemont, S.D. 56, Hay Springs 47
       Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, South Sioux City 35
       Fillmore Central 59, Gibbon 50
       Fullerton 71, Spalding Academy 44
       Garden County 51, Creek Valley 30
       Gordon/Rushville 63, Mitchell 49
       Hartington Cedar Catholic 84, Wagner, S.D. 37
       Heartland Lutheran 44, Red Cloud 20
       Johnson-Brock 64, Pawnee City 40
       Lewiston 44, Sterling 42
       Lincoln East 64, Papillion-LaVista 49
       Millard North 72, Bellevue East 69
       Millard South 58, Lincoln North Star 45
       Norfolk 75, Fremont 49
       Omaha Bryan 55, Lincoln Southwest 50
       Omaha Central 86, Omaha Benson 67
       Omaha Creighton Prep 90, Omaha Northwest 42
       Omaha Roncalli 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 49
       Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Glenwood, Iowa 58
       Ord 58, Wood River 45
       Overton 38, Elm Creek 37
       Sidney 50, Chadron 43
       Sutherland 50, Kimball 42
       Wilcox-Hildreth 57, Franklin 20
^Centennial Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Omaha Concordia 46
       Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Lincoln Christian 38
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Aurora 61, Adams Central 41
       York 59, Crete 43
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, East Butler 36
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Bennington 64, Norris 62
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
       Mullen 52, Twin Loup 32
^Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Douglas County West 66, Raymond Central 55
^Semifinal=
       Platteview 80, Syracuse 43
       Wahoo 87, Arlington 45
^Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
^Final=
^East=
       Cambridge 45, Arapahoe 42
^Consolation=
^East=
       Bertrand 66, Southwest 56
       Medicine Valley 61, Alma 49
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Broken Bow 63, Ainsworth 40
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Axtell 64, Eustis-Farnam 18
       Battle Creek 48, Boone Central/Newman Grove 25
       Bayard 50, South Platte 32
       Bellevue West 55, Omaha Burke 50
       Blue Hill 67, Shelton 14
       Burwell 30, Arcadia-Loup City 27
       Centennial 54, Thayer Central 42
       Creek Valley 49, Garden County 22
       Fillmore Central 62, Gibbon 45
       Franklin 44, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
       Freeman 39, Diller-Odell 27
       Fremont 44, Norfolk 39
       Fullerton 52, Spalding Academy 31
       Gering 40, Alliance 35
       Hastings 45, Columbus 40
       Johnson-Brock 33, Pawnee City 23
       Lawrence-Nelson 46, Silver Lake 20
       Leyton 51, Minatare 42
       Lincoln East 58, Papillion-LaVista 51
       Lincoln High 44, Kearney 38
       Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 43
       Lincoln Southeast 55, North Platte 46
       Louisville 48, Mead 24
       Millard North 60, Bellevue East 28
       Millard South 68, Lincoln North Star 25
       Mitchell 70, Gordon/Rushville 31
       Morrill 48, Crawford 27
       Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Mercy 47
       Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Roncalli 48
       Omaha Marian 48, Omaha Northwest 45
       Ord 63, Wood River 57
       Overton 43, Elm Creek 42
       Ravenna 49, Centura 27
       Red Cloud 42, Heartland Lutheran 20
       Sidney 41, Chadron 20
       Sterling 58, Lewiston 37
       Sutherland 37, Kimball 23
^Central Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Seward 48, Crete 40
       York 52, Aurora 36
^Crossroads Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Meridian 68, Giltner 46
^Championship=
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, Exeter/Milligan 40
^Dakota Oyate Challenge=
^Semifinal=
       Omaha Nation 57, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 43
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tekamah-Herman 23
       Clarkson/Leigh 38, Oakland-Craig 32
       Howells/Dodge 63, Wisner-Pilger 49
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
       Twin River 42, Pender 27
       West Point-Beemer 59, Madison 19
^Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Elkhorn 36, Waverly 21
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^Play-In=
       Creighton 43, Winside 33
^Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference=
^Semifinal=
       Ansley-Litchfield 43, Hyannis 35
       South Loup 44, Mullen 38
^Southwest Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Minden 49, Gothenburg 33

