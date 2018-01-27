Walk For Life march met with counter protesters

People took to the streets Saturday morning for the 44th annual walk for life.

"I came out here because I respect the right to life for all babies and all humans from conception to natural death," said Alexa Krings.

Prior to the walk hundreds gathered on the capitol steps for a rally.

Several state senators spoke along with Governor Ricketts.

Before the walk kicked off attendees released balloons in honor of the thousands of babies aborted every year.

"I believe that every single child should have a voice and so we are out here being a voice for the voiceless and I also believe that women deserve better than abortion and so we are out here as pro–woman, pro–child, and pro–life," said Krings.

Not everyone at the rally was there to support the pro–life movement. Several counter protestors held signs expressing their views.



"I understand your religious views, but you also have to understand that me as a woman should have my own choice and if I do not believe in your religious views you should not have an impact on my own body. It is my body, my choice," Natalie Barber.

For the most part protesters and counter protesters demonstrated peacefully, "I respect that they have the freedom of speech as we do and I respect for them to be here," said Krings.

Today's walk comes 45 years after the supreme court legalized abortion in the Roe v Wade case.

Currently congress is debating a bill that would make it a crime to abort a fetus at 20 weeks or older.