Florida man arrested with 1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana

A Florida man is behind bars in Seward county after being caught with 343 pounds of hydro marijuana and a half pound of shatter.

The driver, 32-year-old Johnny McKay was pulled over on Interstate 80 Friday for speeding and following too closely.

When the deputies pulled the car over, they say there was an extremely strong marijuana odor. With the help of a K9 unit, deputies discovered more than 1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana.

McKay was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of more than one pound of marijuana and no drug tax stamp.