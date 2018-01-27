Annual Lincoln Women's Expo kicks off

The 2018 Lincoln's Women's Expo is being held Saturday and Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center.

It's an opportunity for small businesses around the area to market their products to women.



"We are out here today celebrating women and being a financial adviser that is a female I felt it was only right for us to be out here. It's a great opportunity to do some networking to look out and see what other small businesses are out there," said Bethany Arnold, a vendor from Edward Jones.

Hundreds of vendors were at the Lancaster County Event center for the Lincoln Women's Expo.

The 10th annual event is Nebraska's largest gathering of women of all ages and it featured booths ranging from shopping, health and beauty and entertainment.

Vendors say the numbers were even higher than last year.

"I would definitely say there is a lot more people here. Last year we were here and we were on and off busy, this year it's been a steady stream of people," said Arnold.

Vendors ranged from local small businesses to nation wide groups looking to get their name out there.



"This is our second year here, she comes from Ogallala and I come from grand island. It's a lot of fun because we get to interact with some different people," said Carrie Kohls, who was representing Plexus Worldwide.

On top of a variety of different vendors, there was also some fun entertainment as Joseph Hall, a well known Elvis impersonator, performed on the main stage in the afternoon.

Elvis delighted the crowd and showed off some great moves.

Two vendors who were showcasing an anti-aging hair care product called Monat, say more folks remember them from last years expo.



"We're here at the expo just to spread knowledge about Monat and healthy hair. We're just wanting to promote our product and get our name out there. We found a lot more people this year have heard of Monat and are trying it so it's great to get positive feedback from people," said Lindsey Eret, who was representing Monat hair care products.



The event continues tomorrow from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are 5 dollars for those 13 and up and free of charge for those 12 and under.