Omaha students to build a house indoors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Community college students in Omaha are building a house inside a building so faculty can observe the work and everyone can avoid the winter chill.

The house will be built inside Metropolitan Community College's new Construction Education Center on the Fort Omaha campus.

More than 100 students will work on the project over the duration of the school year.

Metro President Randy Schmailzl says the ranch house will have three bedrooms and two baths. It will be transported out of the building in sections in late spring or summer. It will be assembled at a vacant lot, where a garage and finishing touches will be added.

The house will then be sold and the money will be used to fund a similar project.