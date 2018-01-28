Omaha students to build a house indoors - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha students to build a house indoors

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

 OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Community college students in Omaha are building a house inside a building so faculty can  observe the work and everyone can avoid the winter chill.

The house will be built inside Metropolitan Community College's new Construction Education Center on the Fort Omaha campus.

More than 100 students will work on the project over the duration of the school year.

Metro President Randy Schmailzl says the ranch house will have three bedrooms and two baths. It will be transported out of the building in sections in late spring or summer. It will be assembled at a vacant lot, where a garage and finishing touches will be added.

The house will then be sold and the money will be used to fund a similar project.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Florida man arrested with 1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana

    Florida man arrested with 1.5 million dollars worth of marijuana

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A Florida man is behind bars in Seward county after being caught with 343 pounds of hydro marijuana and a half pound of shatter.  The driver, 32-year-old Johnny McKay was pulled over on Interstate 80 Friday for speeding and following too closely.  When the deputies pulled the car over, they say there was an extremely strong marijuana odor. With the help of a K9 unit, deputies discovered more than 1.5 million dolla...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A Florida man is behind bars in Seward county after being caught with 343 pounds of hydro marijuana and a half pound of shatter.  The driver, 32-year-old Johnny McKay was pulled over on Interstate 80 Friday for speeding and following too closely.  When the deputies pulled the car over, they say there was an extremely strong marijuana odor. With the help of a K9 unit, deputies discovered more than 1.5 million dolla...More >>

  • Nebraska taxpayers could pay more to the state this year

    Nebraska taxpayers could pay more to the state this year

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Nebraska taxpayers could end up paying more to the state this year unless lawmakers stop changes triggered by the Republican congressional tax plan, including the elimination of popular tax exemptions. The state Department of Revenue says the law signed by President Donald Trump could prompt changes generating an additional $220 million for state government this year. Nebraska's system is changing because lawmakers have...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Nebraska taxpayers could end up paying more to the state this year unless lawmakers stop changes triggered by the Republican congressional tax plan, including the elimination of popular tax exemptions. The state Department of Revenue says the law signed by President Donald Trump could prompt changes generating an additional $220 million for state government this year. Nebraska's system is changing because lawmakers have...More >>

  • Walk For Life march met with counter protesters

    Walk For Life march met with counter protesters

    "I came out here because I respect the right to life for all babies and all humans from conception to natural death," said Alexa Krings.

    More >>

    "I came out here because I respect the right to life for all babies and all humans from conception to natural death," said Alexa Krings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.