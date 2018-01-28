UNL to help farmers manage their crops better

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP)

Farmers in central and western Nebraska can attend a series of conferences next month on topics designed to help them manage their crops better.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Extension service is sponsoring the conferences that deal with topics like measuring soil health, managing pests and improving farm businesses.

The six conferences will be held at different locations throughout the state, including Lexington, North Platte, Hastings, McCook and Holdrege. For more information, contact Chuck Burr with Nebraska Extension at 308-696-6783.