13 Year old organizes shoe drive for her birthday

These shoes might look ordinary, but they will have an extraordinary impact.

Thirteen year old Khami Itzen is collecting shoes instead of presents for her birthday, "I'm collecting shoes for my 13th birthday. There's some people in the world who don't have shoes."

This is Khami's second year collecting shoes. She donates them to Soles for Souls, a non profit organization that gives donated shoes to people in need in developing countries.

Last year she collected 375 pairs and she hopes to top that number this year.

She's asking for new or gently used shoes, but no sandals and dress shoes, "It's only shoes that cover your feet no sandals or flip flops and stuff like that."

Khami's dad Ed only hopes to make all the donated shoes fit in the car a little better this year than last year, "When we finally got them all in there I'm surprised we didn't get pulled over for obstruction."

The last day of the shoe drive is March 11th, Khami's birthday.

If you'd like to donate you can reach out to Khami's mom Kia at kiaitzen76@gmail.com or contact her through the Facebook post which you can find here.