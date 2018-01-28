NEB WRES: Huskers Storm Past Indiana for Senior Day Win

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - Led by pins at 157 and 165 pounds and major decisions at 149 and 184, 16th-ranked Nebraska won its fifth match in a row with a 23-18 victory over Indiana on Senior Day on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Cornhuskers improve to 7-3 on the dual season and 5-1 in Big Ten action, while Indiana drops to 6-7 on the year and 0-6 in conference.

Senior Colton McCrystal earned a victory in his last dual match at the Devaney Center as the 11th-ranked 149 pounder won a 15-3 major decision over Alejandro Raya. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native scored three takedowns and a pair of nearfalls, as he improves to 14-3 on the year and 7-2 in duals.

Indiana won the first three matches of the dual and took an early 12-0 lead, the third dual in a row Nebraska has trailed by at least nine points after three matches. McCrystal stopped the Hoosier momentum with his major decision, before back-to-back first-period pins put Nebraska in control. First up was eighth-ranked Tyler Berger at 157 pounds, who pinned Austin Holmes in 2:16 for his first fall of the season to cut the IU lead to 12-10. Berger is now 16-4 on the year and 7-2 in duals. 12th-ranked Isaiah White posted Nebraska's fastest fall in a dual this season in the next bout, as he pinned Dillon Hoey in 40 seconds to give Nebraska a 16-12 lead. White improves to 17-3 on the season and 8-1 in duals.

No. 7 Taylor Venz (184) completed Nebraska's run of bonus-point wins, as he scored a 12-2 major decision over Norman Conley to run his record to 17-4 on the year.

Eric Shultz followed with a 6-4 decision over Jake Kleimola at 197 pounds to clinch the dual for Nebraska at 23-15.

Ranked Hoosiers Cole Weaver and Devin Skatzka posted victories for the visitors, as the 20th-ranked Weaver outlasted No. 12 Chad Red Jr. at 141 pounds in a 6-5 decision in the first tiebreaker period and No. 19 Devin Skatzka won an 8-3 decision over Beau Breske at 174 pounds.

Two-time NCAA qualifier Elijah Oliver put Indiana on the board first, as he won a 3-1 sudden victory over NU senior Mitchell Maginnis. Garrett Pepple pinned Brian Peska in 1:56 at 133 pounds, while Fletcher Miller won a 5-2 decision over Patrick Grayson at heavyweight.

Nebraska will return to action with a pair of road duals next weekend, as the Huskers will travel to Michigan to take on the seventh-ranked Wolverines on Friday night at 6 p.m. (CT), before heading to Michigan State for a noon (CT) dual on Sunday. Both matches will be streamed live on BTN Plus and FloWrestling (subscription required).

#16 Nebraska 23, Indiana 18

Jan. 28, 2018

Lincoln, Neb. (Bob Devaney Sports Center – Attendance 1,164)

Match Results

125: Elijah Oliver (IU) sv-1 Mitchell Maginnis (NEB), 3-1 (IU 3, NEB 0)

133: Garrett Pepple (IU) pin Brian Peska (NEB), 1:56 (IU 9, NEB 0)

141: #20 Cole Weaver (IU) tb-1 #12 Chad Red Jr. (NEB), 6-5 (IU 12, NEB 0)

149: #11 Colton McCrystal (NEB) major dec. Alejandro Raya (IU), 15-3 (IU 12, NEB 4)

157: #8 Tyler Berger (NEB) pin Austin Holmes (IU), 2:16 (IU 12, NEB 10)

165: #12 Isaiah White (NEB) pin Dillon Hoey (IU), 0:40 (NEB 16, IU 12)

174: #19 Devin Skatzka (IU) dec. Beau Breske (NEB), 8-3 (NEB 16, IU 15)

184: #7 Taylor Venz (NEB) major dec. Norman Conley (IU), 12-2 (NEB 20, IU 15)

197: Eric Schultz (NEB) dec. Jake Kleimola (IU), 6-4 (NEB 23, IU 15)

HWT: Fletcher Miller (IU) dec. Patrick Grayson (NEB), 5-2 (NEB 23, IU 18)