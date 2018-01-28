Committee to decide if a Nebraska judgeship needs to be filled - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Committee to decide if a Nebraska judgeship needs to be filled

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A state committee will hold a public hearing next month to receive information on whether to fill a vacant Nebraska judgeship.

The Nebraska Judicial Nominating Commission will meet Feb. 13 at the State Capitol in Lincoln. The commission will determine whether a vacancy exists in the office of the Separate Juvenile Court of Douglas County due to the retirement of Judge Wadie Thomas.

The meeting is open to the public. Those wishing to present written testimony must do so by mailing it to the commission chairman no later than Feb. 6. The address is: State Capitol Building, Room 2219, Lincoln, NE 68509.

The commission will study workload statistics and other factors to make a recommendation to the Nebraska Legislature as to whether there is a need to fill the vacancy.

