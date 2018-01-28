Nebraska Agricultural Dept. offering grants to bring specialty produce to the state

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Agriculture Department is offering $600,000 in grants to help farmers produce specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables and nuts in the state. The deadline for the grant applications is Feb. 9.

State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says there are a number of specialty crops already thriving in the state. The grant money can help pay for research, development or marketing of specialty crops.

Last year, thirteen grants worth a total of roughly $600,000 were handed out in the state. More information is available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov .