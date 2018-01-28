Nebraska Agricultural Dept. offering grants to bring specialty p - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Agricultural Dept. offering grants to bring specialty produce to the state

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Agriculture Department is offering $600,000 in grants to help farmers produce specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables and nuts in the state. The deadline for the grant applications is Feb. 9.

State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says there are a number of specialty crops already thriving in the state. The grant money can help pay for research, development or marketing of specialty crops.

Last year, thirteen grants worth a total of roughly $600,000 were handed out in the state. More information is available online at www.nda.nebraska.gov .   

  • Channel 8 Eyewitness News Anchor

    Nicole Cousins

    Nicole Cousins

    Nicole grew up in Greeley, CO playing any and every sport she could.  Her mom's side of the family is from Lincoln, and her grandfather is a UNL grad, so she is very familiar with Nebraska.

    More >>

    Nicole grew up in Greeley, CO playing any and every sport she could.  Her mom’s side of the family is from Lincoln, and her grandfather is a UNL grad, so she is very familiar with Nebraska.

    More >>

