Correction: Children's Dental Day requires pre-screening

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

We want to correct an Associated Press story we posted on our website this weekend.  Children's Dental Day requires a pre-screening so the children have already been selected for this year's Dental Day.  You cannot walk in to receive free dental care.

Our apologies for any confusion this story has caused. 

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Dentistry will hold its annual Children's Dental Day next week. The event provides free dental care to 175 children from seven communities on Friday at the college in Lincoln. The services provided will include cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals and stainless steel crowns.

Since 2001, the college has treated more than 6,000 children and provided services valued at more than $3 million to low income and underserved children in the state. This year, children from Crete, Columbus, Hastings, Grand Island, Fremont, Omaha and Lincoln are expected to attend. Some of the children will be seeing a dentist for the first time. 

All of the children participating in the event are identified and pre-screened in their communities by volunteers, including school nurses, members of faith-based organizations, Head Start, dentists and dental hygienists.

