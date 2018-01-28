Lancaster county holds disaster training course

The last weekend of January was a great opportunity for some Lincoln citizens to participate in CERT class.

CERT, which stands for Community Emergency Response Team, is a program that has been around for over a decade.

The goal of the class is to prepare people how to react if a disaster ever strikes.



"It could be a natural event caused by the weather. A tornado or a severe thunderstorm that includes large hail. It could be a man made thing, it could be an accident that involves a hazardous material spill or it could be a terrorist event," said Jim David Saver, the director of emergency management for the city.

22 people attended the course, which was run over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Director Saver says he hopes to expand the program, giving as many opportunities as possible for others to join in.

"it just gives us that many more members of the general public who are prepared to assist. They put themselves in a position to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem," said Saver.

The students are taught the basics the first two days and on the last day a full scale disaster simulation drill helps to measure how much knowledge was gained.

Beverly Bennett says she found out about the class on the radio. After attending with her husband, she wants the rest of her family to try it as well.



"I really will encourage my kids to do it because we all need to know that. We need to understand what to do and where to go in the event of an emergency," said Bennett.

Saver stresses the importance of thinking ahead and planning for the unexpected.

"I always push for people to be as prepared as possible. At home, at school and at work. CERT takes it to the next level. That preparedness, that response... So I have taken care of myself, now I'm prepared to help my neighbor... to help my friend," said Saver.



For folks interested in attending the next class, volunteers can sign up through volunteerlinc.org or through the city website at Lincoln.ne.gov.