NEB WGYM: Crouse Tabbed Event Specialist of the Week

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

CHICAGO – Nebraska women’s gymnast Sienna Crouse is the Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week for the second consecutive week, announced by the conference on Monday, Jan. 29.

A Fargo, N.D. native, Crouse claimed two event titles in last weekend’s victory over Michigan, posting a career-high 9.975 on vault, to win the event. Crouse’s 9.975 tied for the second-highest score in the nation with both the top score, a 10.0 from Alex McMurtry from Florida, and the tying score, a 9.975 from Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols, coming last weekend when Florida and Oklahoma faced off. Nebraska will see both Oklahoma and Florida on the road this season.

Crouse posted a 9.85 on vault to win the event. This is Crouse’s second Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week honor, as she earned last week’s event specialist honor on Jan. 22.

This is Nebraska’s third consecutive weekly award, as freshman Kynsee Roby was tabbed Co-Freshman of the Week on Jan. 16 and Crouse’s earned her second consecutive weekly honor following her Event Specialist of the Week award on Jan. 22.

Minnesota’s Lexi Ramler was named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week.

The Huskers will round out their three-meet homestand and will face Big Ten foe Minnesota on Saturday Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Nebraska started 2018 out 3-0 overall (3-0 Big Ten) and enjoyed a regular-season century-high 4,443 attendance during the team victory over Rutgers in their home-opener.

Tickets are on sale for the meet on Saturday at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 800-8-(BIGRED). Adult tickets are $5, while youth and senior tickets are just $3, and children under six and UNL students are free.