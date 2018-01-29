LPD investigates downtown stabbing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD investigates downtown stabbing

Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Monday afternoon. 

It happened around 3:00 p.m. near 13th and M Streets.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect left the area on foot. 

This is a developing story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

