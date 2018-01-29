Speed limit increase bill raises safety concerns - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Speed limit increase bill raises safety concerns

        Getting to work or school quicker sounds great right?

        State Senator John Murante thinks so and that's why he's trying to raise the state's speed limits.

        Speed limits would be raised by five miles an hour along the interstate, two lane state highways, and the express way.

        "The department of transportation just concluded and exhaustive study studying whether it's safe to increase the speed limits to in this way they feel and I agree that it is perfectly safe and reasonable to increase the speed limits," Murante said.

        The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says not so fast. They say raising the speed limit by any rate would result in more fatalities.

        "For each 5 mile an hour increase in the speed limit you see about a 4 percent increase in fatalities on all roads and if you just look at the interstate, which is where most of the raises are, you see about an 8 percent increase in fatalities," said Chuck Farmer the vice president for research for the IIHS.

        The IIHS Studied the effects of increasing speed limits in 41 states including Nebraska over a 20 year period.

        Their findings are alarming, "We estimate that there were about 33,000 more deaths than there could have been if speed limits had not been raised," said Farmer.

        Farmer says those deaths could have been prevented.

        He cautions senator Murante against raising the state's speed limit, "If you want to go faster if you want to get to where you're going sooner you're taking a risk and more people are going to die because of that risk."

        Murante's bill is scheduled to be in committee next week. If it passes there it would go to the floor for debate.

