Federal Tax Bill could raise Nebraska taxes in 2018

As of right now, Nebraskans will be without personal tax exemptions for 2018. Some lawmakers are working to get things back to normal.



"Anything to do with taxes and with one's dollars we should always be vigilant and attentive. This is something that our legislature, to their credit, they have been attentive to. We, of course, at the Department of Revenue we have been attentive to what's going on at the federal level," said Tony Fulton, Nebraska Tax Commissioner.

Nebraska taxpayers could end up paying more to the state in 2018 unless lawmakers halt automatic changes that were triggered by the Republican Congressional Tax Plan.

The tax law, signed by President Trump in December of 2017, would result in an additional $220 million for Nebraska's state government in 2018, according to the Department of Revenue.

Lawmakers have introduced bills that seek to negate the effects on most taxpayers.

One measure called LB1090 introduced by Senator Jim Smith of Papillion would preserve Nebraska's personal exemption, which taxpayers can claim for themselves and their dependents to reduce their taxable income.

"For the average Nebraskan this would put things back to normal. Back to the way it was before this passed. If nothing gets done, then yes, that's 200 million dollars more coming out of Nebraskans pockets," said Fulton.

If Smith's bill passes, Nebraska taxpayers could continue to claim credits for themselves and each of their dependents. For the 2018 tax year, each credit is worth $134 dollars.

"Personal exemption is one that is taken equally for every personal exemption claimed on a tax return. This has an impact disproportionately on those of lower income," said Fulton.

If lawmakers don't adjust the state tax system, the credits would vanish. A family of four would then have to pay an additional $536 dollars a year.



Smith's bill is expected to face opposition from senators who believe the federal changes could help state lawmakers balance the budget without making cuts.