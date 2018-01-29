Tribe members run for the plight of Native American women

Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.

They made the journey to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women in America.



"We're trying to bring awareness to all these indigenous tribes," said organizer Aric Armell. "And pretty soon we're going to try to bring all the tribes together to stand together as one. To fight these numbers of...missing and murdered individuals."



The National Institute of Justice says four out of five Native American women experience violence in their lifetime and more than half of them are victims of sexual violence or stalking.

One runner, Jasmine Harden, said those numbers are just reality.



"It's everyday life for some of us," Harden said. "I've been through that. Sexual abuse, the domestic violence, the bullying. Just all the negative things that could come along with being a Native American in society where society doesn't really care what happens to any of us."



Harden said she participated in the run because the issue makes her worry about her daughters. She said it seems like it's widely overlooked.



"Should it be a white person or black person 'oh, let's put it in the top news story,'" Harden said. "But another native person dies or however goes up missing or even native women...nobody cares to look into them because it's just another dead Indian."



The runners said it's an important message to get out there because if no one talks about these problems, Native American women will continue disappearing or being murdered.