Dog dies in fire near 9th and A Streets

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say that a dog has died following a house fire in Lincoln.

The fire was called in at around 7:20 a.m. LFR say when they arrived there was heavy fire and smoke in the basement.

Crews were forced to evacuate after the back of the house began to collapse. Firefighters began to cut various holes in the home to alleviate smoke and fought the flames from the outside.

There were no people in the home at the time.

LFR believes that the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of last check crews are still on the scene. LFR is asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours, while they work on the scene.