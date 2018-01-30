One person hospitalized after accidentally shot at shooting rang - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One person hospitalized after accidentally shot at shooting range

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

One man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg at Thunder Alley Shooting Range. 

Crews responded to the range at 4713 Hartley Street, at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Police say the shooting was accidental. Police haven't confirmed the victim's identity or condition at this time. 

