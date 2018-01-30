Lincoln City Libraries & Lied Center announce Savor the Color of Life

It happened around 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lincoln.More >>
It happened around 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lincoln.More >>
Scanner reports of a fire near 9th and Garfield Streets, which is two blocks south of A St. The call came in shortly after 7:20 a.m.of a confirmed fire. No reports of how extensive the fire is, but crews are on the scene. Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
Scanner reports of a fire near 9th and Garfield Streets, which is two blocks south of A St. The call came in shortly after 7:20 a.m.of a confirmed fire. No reports of how extensive the fire is, but crews are on the scene. Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock. On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock. On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...More >>
Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.More >>
Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.More >>
Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez spoke about bullying, sharing the Globetrotter's ABC's of Bullying Prevention with students at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School.More >>
Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez spoke about bullying, sharing the Globetrotter's ABC's of Bullying Prevention with students at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School.More >>
As of right now, Nebraskans will be without personal tax exemptions for 2018. Some lawmakers are working to get things back to normal.More >>
As of right now, Nebraskans will be without personal tax exemptions for 2018. Some lawmakers are working to get things back to normal.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
State Senator John Murante thinks so and that's why he's trying to raise the state's speed limits.More >>
State Senator John Murante thinks so and that's why he's trying to raise the state's speed limits.More >>
Karl Lagerfeld transforms Paris’s Grand Palais into a spring gardenMore >>
Karl Lagerfeld transforms Paris’s Grand Palais into a spring gardenMore >>