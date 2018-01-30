Lincoln City Libraries & Lied Center announce Savor the Color of Life

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) and the Lied Center for Performing Arts today announce Savor the Color of Life, a program to celebrate adult reading, libraries and “The Color Purple.” The reading program runs from February 1 through April 4 and coincides with African-American History Month and the performances of the musical “The Color Purple” at the Lied Center April 11 through 15.

"Lincoln City Libraries is delighted by this opportunity to draw attention to Alice Walker’s book, ‘The Color Purple,’ which won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award,” said Library Director Pat Leach. “Through the book, the musical and the movie, we’ll celebrate its message that in the midst of heartache and injustice, there is hope." The 1985 movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, and the revival of the musical won a 2016 Tony Award.

“The Lied Center is thrilled to partner with Lincoln City Libraries, the Downtown Lincoln Association and the City of Lincoln,” said Bill Stephan, Executive Director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. “This collaboration helps to foster strong community relationships and to share meaningful stories like ‘The Color Purple’ with a wide audience.”

“I’m excited about the collaboration among our libraries, the Lied Center for Performing Arts, the Downtown Lincoln Association and businesses and nonprofits in Lincoln,” said Mayor Chris Beutler. “These types of partnerships encourage neighbor interaction, keep people engaged and help create a vibrant city.”

To qualify for prizes, adults register online at lincolnlibraries.org and then read four books between February 1 and April 4. Drawings for tickets to “The Color Purple” at the Lied Center will take place during that period. The program also includes the following free special events:

Two African-American Read-Ins are scheduled. The first event is at noon Friday, February 9 at the Lincoln Public Schools District office, 5901 O St. The second is at noon, Wednesday, February 21 at the Eiseley Branch Library, 1520 Superior St. No registration required.

With support from the Downtown Lincoln Association (DLA), the library will host a Downtown Scavenger Hunt March 3 through 11. The DLA will award prizes for successfully completed Scavenger Hunt forms. Information about registration will be announced at a kickoff event at Bennett Martin Public Library March 3.

A Gospel Music concert is planned for 5 p.m., Sunday, March 4 (location to be announced). The concert is free to all. Seating is limited.

A Movie vs. Book event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18 at Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Participants will watch the movie, and then discuss it and the book.

A Poetry Slam is planned as a culminating event, and details will be announced soon.



For more information on Savor the Color of Life or LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org. For more information on the Lied Center, visit LiedCenter.org.