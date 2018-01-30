Baseball Fan Fest Set for Friday

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Fan Fest is scheduled for Friday from 6-8 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center, located next to Memorial Stadium.

The event gives fans a chance to meet the 2018 Huskers and get autographs. The first 1,000 fans will receive free water and hot dogs. There will also be games and inflatables set up in the Hawks Championship Center. The end of the night will feature team introductions.

The reigning Big Ten regular-season champions open their 2018 slate at the Husker Classic on Friday, Feb. 16 in Tempe, Ariz. NU’s home opener is set for Thursday, March 8 against Cal Poly, starting at 1:35 p.m. at Hawks Field.

Fans can purchase season tickets for reserved sections or general admission at Huskers.com/tickets. Starting on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., fans can select the popular Diamond Deal, which allows fans to customize their own nine-game package depending on availability. Reserved single game tickets go on sale March 1.