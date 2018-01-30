West Point Student Scores Big

Police say he was believed to be under the influence of some kind of substance. He was cited and lodged.More >>
Police say he was believed to be under the influence of some kind of substance. He was cited and lodged.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock. On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock. On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...More >>
Scanner reports of a fire near 9th and Garfield Streets, which is two blocks south of A St. The call came in shortly after 7:20 a.m.of a confirmed fire. No reports of how extensive the fire is, but crews are on the scene. Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
Scanner reports of a fire near 9th and Garfield Streets, which is two blocks south of A St. The call came in shortly after 7:20 a.m.of a confirmed fire. No reports of how extensive the fire is, but crews are on the scene. Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
It happened around 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lincoln.More >>
It happened around 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lincoln.More >>
Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.More >>
Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.More >>
As of right now, Nebraskans will be without personal tax exemptions for 2018. Some lawmakers are working to get things back to normal.More >>
As of right now, Nebraskans will be without personal tax exemptions for 2018. Some lawmakers are working to get things back to normal.More >>
Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez spoke about bullying, sharing the Globetrotter's ABC's of Bullying Prevention with students at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School.More >>
Harlem Globetrotter Orlando "El Gato" Melendez spoke about bullying, sharing the Globetrotter's ABC's of Bullying Prevention with students at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School.More >>
State Senator John Murante thinks so and that's why he's trying to raise the state's speed limits.More >>
State Senator John Murante thinks so and that's why he's trying to raise the state's speed limits.More >>
Karl Lagerfeld transforms Paris’s Grand Palais into a spring gardenMore >>
Karl Lagerfeld transforms Paris’s Grand Palais into a spring gardenMore >>