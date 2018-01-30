West Point Student Scores Big - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

West Point Student Scores Big

James Meiergerd from West Point High School made an inspiring half court shot during halftime of a game, and he did it again, this time in front of a Harlem Globetrotter. James, a senior with down syndrome, has been on national news after his first half court shot in early January. The Harlem Globetrotters heard about it, and sent Orlando Melendez. James did it again, in front of Orlando and the whole school! 

