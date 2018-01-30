Lyon's Pub: A home away from home for Husker fans headed to the Super Bowl

In the heart of downtown Minneapolis is a little slice of Husker heaven.

Lyon's Pub has been a staple in the area for more than 30 years - and not just for natives.

It's a certified Husker bar, catering to fans of the Big Red.

But, why in Minnesota?

"You know what, Husker people are good people – and a good fan base," said owner Ray Rodgers.

"But, more importantly, we have a lot of employees here who are from Nebraska, we have a lot of people who transplant."

Rodgers say once Nebraska joined the Big 10, it was a no-brainer to make a bar to cater to Husker fans - which they get a lot of.

"We certainly do," he said.

"Every Saturday game they come down. We're mixed in with the alumni association, so that's part of it too. Sometimes we have the alumni band in here."

Aside from the decor, the pub also has Husker-themed drinks and food, the latter of which has caused some controversy.

"We serve a favorite food that is served in the stadium that, I guess, I'm not allowed to say what it is anymore because they kind of told us not to do that anymore," Rodgers said.

"So we make our own."

Lyon's isn't just popular among fans - former players, mostly those who play for regional profession teams, also stop in.

"We have some NFL players that come down for Sunday games and they're in early and they've come in Saturday to watch the game with their family," Rodgers said.

Chalk it up as a bonus that several Huskers are in Minneapolis to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, including Rex Burkhead with the New England Patriots.

"If he'd keep his head straight and stay in the line up a little bit, that'd be nice," Rodgers said with a laugh.

As for the team back in Lincoln?

"We're waiting for the slate to be clean with the new coach and all that stuff," Rodgers said.

"New coach, new AD, it's moving along. We'll get into the old gold, the old years and it'll get rolling."

Lyon's Pub's address is 16 South 6th St, in downtown Minneapolis.