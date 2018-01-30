Supporters, opponents testify at free speech hearing

Lawmakers and citizens discussed Sen. Steve Halloran's bill enforcing free speech on college campuses Tuesday.

Halloran said his bill directs college governing boards to adopt policies governing free speech. It also requires them to establish committees that provide annual reports regarding disruptions to free expression on campus--and how they handled them--to the governor and legislature.



"The public trust has been weakened," Sen. Halloran said. "But this trust can be strengthened with proper accountability and disclosure to the public."



The bill stems from a confrontation at UNL last August. It was between a conservative student, who was holding a recruiting event on campus and a grad student lecturer.

Southeast Community College student Chris Coupe testified in favor of the bill. He said he's encountered bullying from SCC faculty, including in a debate with his philosophy teacher.



"I just love debating issues and I love the truth," Coupe said. "And I debated with this guy and he resorted almost immediately to...comparing me to a Nazi SS officer during Nazi Germany times."



NU Board of Regents Chair Rob Schafer opposes the legislation. He said if it passes, it would create a slippery slope on what the legislature tries to regulate or dictate.



"By mandating the development of free speech policies, LB 718 infringes upon the constitutional authority of the Board of Regents to govern the University of Nebraska."



The committee took no action on the bill Tuesday. But there has been talk of Sen. Halloran making some amendments to it.