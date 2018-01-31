Woman faces charges in strangulation

Police say he was believed to be under the influence of some kind of substance. He was cited and lodged.More >>
Police say he was believed to be under the influence of some kind of substance. He was cited and lodged.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock. On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock. On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
It happened around 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lincoln.More >>
It happened around 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lincoln.More >>
Lawmakers and citizens discussed Sen. Steve Halloran's bill enforcing free speech on college campuses Tuesday.More >>
Lawmakers and citizens discussed Sen. Steve Halloran's bill enforcing free speech on college campuses Tuesday.More >>
Scanner reports of a fire near 9th and Garfield Streets, which is two blocks south of A St. The call came in shortly after 7:20 a.m.of a confirmed fire. No reports of how extensive the fire is, but crews are on the scene. Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
Scanner reports of a fire near 9th and Garfield Streets, which is two blocks south of A St. The call came in shortly after 7:20 a.m.of a confirmed fire. No reports of how extensive the fire is, but crews are on the scene. Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene, and we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.More >>
Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.More >>
Winnebago tribal members lined up at the capitol steps after running more than 100 miles from Winnebago, Nebraska since Sunday.More >>