Tobacco business in Winebago being investigated

     WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) - Federal agents are investigating the tobacco businesses run by the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives visited the headquarters of Ho-Chunk Inc. on Tuesday.

    Woman faces charges in strangulation

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A woman faces an additional charge in the April strangulation of a man on an American Indian reservation in Nebraska. 39-year-old Natasha Wolfe, of Winnebago, has been charged in a Jan. 19 federal indictment with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the April 23rd death of 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr.

    Man arrested for exposing himself at Lincoln business

    Police say he was believed to be under the influence of some kind of substance. He was cited and lodged. 

    Two men arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation

    POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police have arrested two people in connections with the disappearance of 35-year-old Phillip D. Madlock.  On July 10, 2017, Phillip’s family reported him missing after they were unable to reach him for two weeks. The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is completing interviews, following a digital footprint, analyzing evidence seized in multiple search warrants and collaborating with...

