Former Nebraska state senator enters Omaha race

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Nebraska state senator has filed election papers seeking to reclaim his old seat. Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha announced that he has formally entered the race to represent District 12 in the Legislature. Lathrop is looking to return after a four-year hiatus. He served as a state senator from 2007 until 2015, when term limits forced him to leave office. Lathrop is running against incumbent state Sen. Merv Riepe, who is seeking re-election.

