Revenue Committee hears testimony over tax bill

On Tuesday, the Revenue Committee held a hearing over Sen. Jim Smith's tax relief proposal.

Senator Smith said the bill would provide both income and property tax relief.



"LB 947 has been introduced as a path to unify and to strengthen our business communities—both agriculture and non–agriculture—and to create opportunities to grow our state's economy," Smith said.



Gov. Ricketts praises the bill as a way to help farmers and ranchers be competitive and bring businesses into the state.

Omaha businessman Dean Magee said if passed, the money from tax cuts would help him afford a better staff.



"As a business owner, I'd probably reinvest in my business and give me an opportunity to pay more for good, quality employees."



Farmers and ranchers have wanted property tax relief. But Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska Representative Al Davis said the proposal would not help.



"In fact, the property tax relief provided in the bill would actually penalize many farmers and ranchers by requiring them to pay more property taxes once the property tax credit is eliminated," Davis said.



Renee Fry of the Open Sky Policy Institute said the tax relief plan favors the wealthy and that now is not a good time to cut taxes.



"You can always pass tax cuts in the future, when we're on stable footing, rather than in a continued budget shortfall," Fry said.



The committee took no action on this bill Wednesday. It's only one of several tax proposals the legislature is considering.