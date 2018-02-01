Omaha man faces murder charges in triple homicide

An Omaha man is facing murder charges after being accused of killing his parents and niece.

Attorneys say this case could involve the death penalty.

46-year-old John Dalton Jr. is charged with three counts of first degree murder and four weapon charges.

Police say he killed 70-year-old John Dalton Sr., 65-year-old Jean Dalton and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip.

Officers say after the murders he fled the state and went to Georgia.

A hearing was held and John Dalton Jr. will stand trial for the crimes.

A court date has not been set.