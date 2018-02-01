2 teens shot at Los Angeles middle school, 1 suspect in custody

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Two 15-year-olds are in the hospital after they were shot at a Los Angeles middle school this morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

One suspect is in custody after the incident at Salvador B. Castro Middle School, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Of the two confirmed shot, one is a 15-year-old boy who is in critical condition and the other is a 15-year-old girl listed in fair condition, the fire department said.

A 30-year-old woman was not shot but was hospitalized for minor injuries, the fire department said.

The middle school is located on the Belmont High School campus and has about 365 students in grades 6 through 8.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates at www.abcnews.go.com.