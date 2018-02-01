Gov. Ricketts on Tax Relief in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Down at the Capitol on Wednesday, the hot topic was property tax relief. From Farmers to business owners all came for the discussion, about Sen. Smith of Papillion and Gov. Ricketts's new tax plan.

"A lot of the people that we're talking in favor of the bill were just average farmers who said, 'Hey we need to have property tax relief we have seen our property taxes go up dramatically and this bill would help us address that,'" said Gov. Ricketts

The governor says a big advantage with this bill is that it will make Nebraska farmers competitive against neighboring states.

"One farmer said that will really allow me to manage my property taxes over the next 14 years," said Gov. Ricketts "and keep them pretty level, and that will help that farmer be competitive going forward and that's what this really it's a property tax cut that will be for the long run to help us be more competitive as a state."

Opponents of this bill argue that this will only help the top earners in the state, saying that if you don't earn more than $58,000 you won't see the effects of this tax relief bill, but Gov. Ricketts doesn't think that this is an accurate statement.

"We put a cap in it that really concentrates those dollars down to that end of the scale so that's absolutely where the property tax relief comes from for Nebraskans with regard to homeowners is people who own that average size Nebraska home," stated Gov. Ricketts

The other big worry for Nebraskans is that the new federal tax plan will make individual deductions go up in the coming years.

"What Sen. Smith and I have introduced is a bill that would fix that," said Gov. Ricketts "that would still give that deduction to Nebraska Tax payers so that wouldn't see that tax increase. But it is an important issue though because the federal tax changes if we do nothing Nebraskans will see a tax increase so we have got to fix that bill and Sen. Smith and I are working to be able to make that happen."

You can make a big difference no matter what your opinion is on these property tax cuts by calling your state senator to find out more about this bill and to voice your opinion. To find you Senator click on the link below and find your Senator, and let your voice be known.

