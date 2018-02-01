Nebraska State Patrol holding t-Shirt design contest

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Nebraska State Patrol has a contest geared for young people.

"Distracted driving creates some huge problems especially for that young group."

Lt. Phil Thede says they have a t-shirt design contest.. And they want younger drivers to decide what they'll look like.

The main goal is to remind people to stay focused and wear their seatbelts.

State official say 100 percent of teens who died in crashes in 2016 were not wearing seatbelts.

"What we know is that the young drivers are the ones with the least amount of experience, you put them behind the wheel, they're more likely to have an accident. They're also the generation that is more in tune with the electronics. You put those two together and you have somebody who's distracted now with very little experience behind the wheel and it just kind of sets them up for failures," said Lt. Phil Thede.

The deadline to submit design ideas is february 19th.

If you would like to submit a design please email Gena Jones at gena.jones@nebraska.gov.