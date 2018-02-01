Lincoln man with autism celebrates first job

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The last five weeks have held a lot of excitement for Nick Jensvold.

He landed his first job and earned his first paycheck.

Something he and his parents have been working toward with job coaches at integrated life choices.

"He has a lot of confidence, he got his first paycheck so that's always exciting for everybody to get their first paycheck, but it's actually a job–job not volunteering. It's really something he takes a lot of pride in,” Karl Jensvold

Nick, who was diagnosed with autism as a child started working at One Up Gym a new sports training facility in Lincoln here alongside a job coach, he keeps the gym looking good.

"Laundry, vacuuming, cleaning the tables, taking out the trash and washing the bathroom and cleaning the windows and sweeping floors and get money,” Nick said.

Donny Baker, co owner of the gym says he didn't think twice about hiring Nick.

"We needed help. Holly came to us and we were like, it's a no brainer that we can bring him on and once we met Nick he was part of the family,” Baker said.

Nick agrees that Baker and the rest of the staff have embraced him.

"They do great things,” Nick said.

Nick has gotten to do some great things himself, like cutting the ribbon at the gym's grand opening.

Kicking off not only the gym's future, but his own.

"We are preparing him to be independent, and this is a really great step,” Cathy Jensvold, Nick’s mom said.

Nick's parents say having this has been an invaluable experience, they'd recommend to any parent....

And holly holle, with i–l–c says the job search isn't about nick's autism, or what he *can't* do, rather what he can do.

"Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, and we want to set them up for success,” Holly Holle.

And nick's job coaches, co–workers and parents definitely think he's found his place.

Integrated life choices is a program through DHHS that can provide a lot of supports for many different people, head to their website to learn more.