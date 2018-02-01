UPDATE: Husker Spring Game tickets on sale next week

Husker fans rejoiced when Athletic Director Bill Moos announced Scott Frost was coming back home as the football team's new head coach.

It's a new beginning and the fans have high hopes.



"Every Nebraska kid has dreamed about playing for the Huskers and I think Scott coming back and taking the position as head coach is going to show those kids across Nebraska what they can accomplish if they stay to their dreams," said Husker fan Rick Sheehy.



That excitement may be why the Husker athletic department said they're expecting demand for Spring Game tickets to be at an all–time high.

They go on sale next Wednesday, but UNL said fans should purchase them early.

The Red–White game has drawn more than 54,000 fans to Memorial Stadium since 2004. But many of the Husker faithful feel there's something special to see with Coach Frost at the helm.



"The guy definitely knows how to set goals and reach them," said Cigarz Lounge Owner Sandy McCorkindale. "And I think that's something we want to see returned to Nebraska's program."



In 2015, Frost took over a Central Florida team who was winless the previous season. Two years later, he turned them into undefeated, Peach Bowl Champions

Husker nation hopes he brings that same magic back to Nebraska.



"I know we are going to do things the right way," Frost said when he was hired. "We are going to do things in a way that the people of Nebraska are going to be proud of."



The Spring Game on April 21st is the earliest chance for fans to feel some of that pride.

Per tradition, the Husker football team's public debut will be at the annual Red and White Spring Game. And they're expecting a record setting crowd in attendance

The Red and White game is Saturday, April 21st at Memorial Stadium.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday. You can purchase them at Huskers.com or by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED.