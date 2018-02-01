Salute to First Responders: Working with the homeless community

By: Megan Conway

You may pass them on a street corner or in the downtown area; someone who is homeless.



I spoke to one Lincoln officer who is going above and beyond her normal duties to make sure this community is not forgotten.



Around 500 people are chronically homeless in the capital city. That's the size of many small Nebraska towns, but one Lincoln police officer is working to lower that number...

One person, one situation, one story at a time.



"There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don't know about, that people don't realize that even in Lincoln, Nebraska this is what's going on to solve the homelessness problem," says Officer Melissa Ripley, Lincoln Police Department.



Officer Melissa Ripley is a member of the Homeless Coalition, The Coordinated Entry Team as well as countless other committees. This is all in addition to her regular duties as an officer.

So I asked her.. why take on all these extra responsibilities?



"I'm a really firm believer that everybody should be treated with dignity and respect no matter what your situation is," says Ripley.



Ripley coordinates with organizations in Lincoln to keep track of the homeless population and how they're all doing. She knows their names, their families, their background.

Every homeless person is on a list.



"Those people are all assessed by a vulnerability index, so they're given a score and then placed on the list according to their score. We look at that list every single week and go over the people that are the most vulnerable in Lincoln and then they're given priority housing," says Ripley.



Lincoln has started using a "Housing First Model" and has seen great success. This provides people with a roof over their head and then with time, help them with substance abuse or mental health issues.



"It's been proven to work because when your basic needs are not being met, you can't address any other issues that you're having," says Ripley.



This goes along with Ripley's belief that criminalizing homelessness is not the answer. She says plugging up the court system with petty crimes, won't solve any problems and that it's not a crime to be homeless.



"I just want people to know that homelessness doesn't equal dangerousness. Just because someone is homeless, doesn't mean they are a violent, dangerous person and there's someone there that truly does care and is doing this job for the right reasons," says Ripley