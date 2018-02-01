City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln is fighting back against the Emerald Ash Borer. 

The city unveiled its plan to deal with the bugs at a news conference Thursday. 

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) infects ash trees, eating the leaves and bark which turns the trees brittle and, ultimately, kills them. 

With more than 12,000 ash trees in Lincoln, Mayor Chris Beutler says the city is taking the threat very seriously. 

"From the experience of other communities, we know that all untreated ash trees will be dead within a 15-year period from the time that EAB moves in," Beutler said. 

"So the clock may already be ticking."

The city's plan involves removing and replacing Lincoln's public ash trees over the next 15 years. 

The Parks and Rec Department has already been addressing the problem by purchasing equipment and training staff.

Beutler says the goal is to remove and replace a thousand trees each year, which will cost an estimated $22.8 dollars.
 
"Waiting to take action will also be much costlier to the tax payers," he said. 

City officials say while trees may not yet be showing signs, it's likely the bug has already reached Lincoln. 

"The adult form of the beetle is feeding clear up in the top of the canopies of the trees," said Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson. 

"So it's a place that you can't really see it, and so it doesn't really become highly visible until the trees are starting to be fairly significantly impacted."

The draft plan is available in full at http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Fire and Rescue facing paramedic shortage

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue facing paramedic shortage

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  "It's what I've been wanting to do my entire life,” Amanda Barker, future paramedic said. Her whole life, her calling has been to help those in need. "Within my family, I've dealt with a lot of medical emergencies and illness... just to have that kind of connection to people, when they're having an emergency, I've known what an emergency is like,” Barker said. Which is why she’s enrolled in South...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  "It's what I've been wanting to do my entire life,” Amanda Barker, future paramedic said. Her whole life, her calling has been to help those in need. "Within my family, I've dealt with a lot of medical emergencies and illness... just to have that kind of connection to people, when they're having an emergency, I've known what an emergency is like,” Barker said. Which is why she’s enrolled in South...More >>

  • Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts News

    Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts

    Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts

    Lincoln police are investigating two recent thefts.

    More >>

    Lincoln police are investigating two recent thefts.

    More >>

  • Investigation into an apartment garage burglary Lincoln News

    Investigation into an apartment garage burglary

    Investigation into an apartment garage burglary

    Police are looking into a burglary at an apartment garage.

    More >>

    Police are looking into a burglary at an apartment garage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.