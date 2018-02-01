City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

Lincoln is fighting back against the Emerald Ash Borer.

The city unveiled its plan to deal with the bugs at a news conference Thursday.

The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) infects ash trees, eating the leaves and bark which turns the trees brittle and, ultimately, kills them.

With more than 12,000 ash trees in Lincoln, Mayor Chris Beutler says the city is taking the threat very seriously.

"From the experience of other communities, we know that all untreated ash trees will be dead within a 15-year period from the time that EAB moves in," Beutler said.

"So the clock may already be ticking."

The city's plan involves removing and replacing Lincoln's public ash trees over the next 15 years.

The Parks and Rec Department has already been addressing the problem by purchasing equipment and training staff.

Beutler says the goal is to remove and replace a thousand trees each year, which will cost an estimated $22.8 dollars.



"Waiting to take action will also be much costlier to the tax payers," he said.

City officials say while trees may not yet be showing signs, it's likely the bug has already reached Lincoln.

"The adult form of the beetle is feeding clear up in the top of the canopies of the trees," said Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson.

"So it's a place that you can't really see it, and so it doesn't really become highly visible until the trees are starting to be fairly significantly impacted."

The draft plan is available in full at http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/.