UNL club hockey will take on Creighton, proceeds go to cancer research

The Huskers host their biggest game of the season this weekend. UNL's club hockey team will face off against Creighton Saturday at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center.

Admission is free and the puck is set to drop at 4:30 p.m. Donations will be taken throughout the evening and a silent auction is set to help raise money. 

"There is more of a cancer awareness sort of to broaden the event and you know help as many people as possible it's a good cause it's something to do in his honor it just means a whole lot to the whole team," said the teams marketing director Jordan Atkins.

The team hopes to raise 2,500 dollars Saturday night. Players jerseys will have colored ribbons to help raise awareness. 


