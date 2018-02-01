Virtual health care is here - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Virtual health care is here

Virtual health care is here

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

- We're almost at height of flu season, and there's no signs of it slowing down.

The CDC says that last week, 1 in 15 doctor visits were for symptoms of the flu and it's clogging up emergency rooms across the country.

CHI Health offers virtual doctors' visits 24 hours a day. Patients can either call in or do a video chat. According to CHI Health, virtual visits are an option for treating minor illnesses like the flu, pink eye, a cough or a sore throat.

Average wait times to be seen for emergency rooms in Omaha are about 30 minutes today, according to ProPublica. 

A virtual visit is an option for those who want to be seen from the comfort of home.

CHI Health Virtual visits have an introductory price of $10 dollars. The National Institute of Health says an average ER bill is about $1,233 with urgent care visits averaging between $75 and $155 dollars.

For more information, click on the link below:

https://www.chihealth.com/virtual-care

Courtesy Media Partner: KMTV

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Fire and Rescue facing paramedic shortage

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue facing paramedic shortage

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  "It's what I've been wanting to do my entire life,” Amanda Barker, future paramedic said. Her whole life, her calling has been to help those in need. "Within my family, I've dealt with a lot of medical emergencies and illness... just to have that kind of connection to people, when they're having an emergency, I've known what an emergency is like,” Barker said. Which is why she’s enrolled in South...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  "It's what I've been wanting to do my entire life,” Amanda Barker, future paramedic said. Her whole life, her calling has been to help those in need. "Within my family, I've dealt with a lot of medical emergencies and illness... just to have that kind of connection to people, when they're having an emergency, I've known what an emergency is like,” Barker said. Which is why she’s enrolled in South...More >>

  • Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts News

    Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts

    Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts

    Lincoln police are investigating two recent thefts.

    More >>

    Lincoln police are investigating two recent thefts.

    More >>

  • Investigation into an apartment garage burglary Lincoln News

    Investigation into an apartment garage burglary

    Investigation into an apartment garage burglary

    Police are looking into a burglary at an apartment garage.

    More >>

    Police are looking into a burglary at an apartment garage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.