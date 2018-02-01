Virtual health care is here

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

- We're almost at height of flu season, and there's no signs of it slowing down.

The CDC says that last week, 1 in 15 doctor visits were for symptoms of the flu and it's clogging up emergency rooms across the country.

CHI Health offers virtual doctors' visits 24 hours a day. Patients can either call in or do a video chat. According to CHI Health, virtual visits are an option for treating minor illnesses like the flu, pink eye, a cough or a sore throat.

Average wait times to be seen for emergency rooms in Omaha are about 30 minutes today, according to ProPublica.

A virtual visit is an option for those who want to be seen from the comfort of home.

CHI Health Virtual visits have an introductory price of $10 dollars. The National Institute of Health says an average ER bill is about $1,233 with urgent care visits averaging between $75 and $155 dollars.

https://www.chihealth.com/virtual-care

