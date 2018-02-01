Excellence In Education: SCC restaurant - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence In Education: SCC restaurant

Excellence In Education: SCC restaurant

Posted: Updated:

Southeast Community College opened up a new restaurant today called "Course" and it plans to serve 4-star quality food. From serving and preparation to cooking and hosting the entire restaurant will be student led. 

"Fine dining experiences is what we are trying to show here and show our students. But our menu ranges from all different sorts of items," said program chef Brandon Harpster.

The restaurant opening comes after SCC spent 4.2 million dollars to upgrade their facilities.

To stop by you need to make reservations and they are booked every day except Thursday's this quarter. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Fire and Rescue facing paramedic shortage

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue facing paramedic shortage

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  "It's what I've been wanting to do my entire life,” Amanda Barker, future paramedic said. Her whole life, her calling has been to help those in need. "Within my family, I've dealt with a lot of medical emergencies and illness... just to have that kind of connection to people, when they're having an emergency, I've known what an emergency is like,” Barker said. Which is why she’s enrolled in South...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  "It's what I've been wanting to do my entire life,” Amanda Barker, future paramedic said. Her whole life, her calling has been to help those in need. "Within my family, I've dealt with a lot of medical emergencies and illness... just to have that kind of connection to people, when they're having an emergency, I've known what an emergency is like,” Barker said. Which is why she’s enrolled in South...More >>

  • Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts News

    Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts

    Lincoln Police is investigating car thefts

    Lincoln police are investigating two recent thefts.

    More >>

    Lincoln police are investigating two recent thefts.

    More >>

  • Investigation into an apartment garage burglary Lincoln News

    Investigation into an apartment garage burglary

    Investigation into an apartment garage burglary

    Police are looking into a burglary at an apartment garage.

    More >>

    Police are looking into a burglary at an apartment garage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.