Excellence In Education: SCC restaurant

Southeast Community College opened up a new restaurant today called "Course" and it plans to serve 4-star quality food. From serving and preparation to cooking and hosting the entire restaurant will be student led.

"Fine dining experiences is what we are trying to show here and show our students. But our menu ranges from all different sorts of items," said program chef Brandon Harpster.

The restaurant opening comes after SCC spent 4.2 million dollars to upgrade their facilities.

To stop by you need to make reservations and they are booked every day except Thursday's this quarter.