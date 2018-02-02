Harlem Globetrotters Set To Play At Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Harlem Globetrotters Set To Play At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Harlem Globetrotters Set To Play At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com


Even if you're not a basketball fan. You'll still have a lot of fun at their game and I even learned some of the teams iconic moves.
  
The Globetrotters played their first game back in 1926.

Their goal isn't only to score points and win games. They also put on a show every member of the family will enjoy.


El Gato is the first Puerto Rican born player to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

He says, "We do this every year and I've been doing this for 5 years."
Even if you've seen the Globetrotters before. Today's tip-off at pinnacle bank arena will be something new.
 
El Gato hopes,"Everyone has fun and takes something away from the game."
 
Tickets for tonight's game are still available you can get them at the box office at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 
Doors open at 6 tonight.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Salute to First Responders: Working with the homeless community

    Salute to First Responders: Working with the homeless community

    I spoke to one Lincoln officer who is going above and beyond her normal duties to make sure this community is not forgotten.  

    More >>

    I spoke to one Lincoln officer who is going above and beyond her normal duties to make sure this community is not forgotten.  

    More >>

  • City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

    City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

    City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

    With more than 12,000 ash trees in Lincoln, Mayor Chris Beutler says the city is taking the threat very seriously. 

    More >>

    With more than 12,000 ash trees in Lincoln, Mayor Chris Beutler says the city is taking the threat very seriously. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln man with autism celebrates first job

    Lincoln man with autism celebrates first job

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  The last five weeks have held a lot of excitement for Nick Jensvold. He landed his first job and earned his first paycheck. Something he and his parents have been working toward with job coaches at integrated life choices. "He has a lot of confidence, he got his first paycheck so that's always exciting for everybody to get their first paycheck, but it's actually a job–job not volunteering. It's really something h...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  The last five weeks have held a lot of excitement for Nick Jensvold. He landed his first job and earned his first paycheck. Something he and his parents have been working toward with job coaches at integrated life choices. "He has a lot of confidence, he got his first paycheck so that's always exciting for everybody to get their first paycheck, but it's actually a job–job not volunteering. It's really something h...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.