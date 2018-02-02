Another 6 Weeks Of Winter! - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Another 6 Weeks Of Winter!

Another 6 Weeks Of Winter!

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Breaking News: Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob this morning to look for his shadow and predicts how much longer winter will last.

His forecast: Six more weeks of winter. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Salute to First Responders: Working with the homeless community

    Salute to First Responders: Working with the homeless community

    I spoke to one Lincoln officer who is going above and beyond her normal duties to make sure this community is not forgotten.  

    More >>

    I spoke to one Lincoln officer who is going above and beyond her normal duties to make sure this community is not forgotten.  

    More >>

  • City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

    City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

    City unveils plan to deal with Emerald Ash Borer

    With more than 12,000 ash trees in Lincoln, Mayor Chris Beutler says the city is taking the threat very seriously. 

    More >>

    With more than 12,000 ash trees in Lincoln, Mayor Chris Beutler says the city is taking the threat very seriously. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln man with autism celebrates first job

    Lincoln man with autism celebrates first job

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  The last five weeks have held a lot of excitement for Nick Jensvold. He landed his first job and earned his first paycheck. Something he and his parents have been working toward with job coaches at integrated life choices. "He has a lot of confidence, he got his first paycheck so that's always exciting for everybody to get their first paycheck, but it's actually a job–job not volunteering. It's really something h...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  The last five weeks have held a lot of excitement for Nick Jensvold. He landed his first job and earned his first paycheck. Something he and his parents have been working toward with job coaches at integrated life choices. "He has a lot of confidence, he got his first paycheck so that's always exciting for everybody to get their first paycheck, but it's actually a job–job not volunteering. It's really something h...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.